Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post sales of $650.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 101.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $1,517,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.