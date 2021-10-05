Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

