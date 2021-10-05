Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.20 million and the lowest is $199.25 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $798.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 47.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

