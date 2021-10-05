Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

