Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNG opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.