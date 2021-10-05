Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.03. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,914. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

