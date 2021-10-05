Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

