Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $21.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.94 million. eGain reported sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.09 million to $89.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

EGAN opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

