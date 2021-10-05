Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

