Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.90 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

