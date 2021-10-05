Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

