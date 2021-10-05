Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

