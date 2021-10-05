Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

