Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce sales of $129.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.84 million and the lowest is $127.41 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $539.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $748.67 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

