Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

