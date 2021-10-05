Zacks: Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post sales of $48.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $48.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Several research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

EWCZ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

