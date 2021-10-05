Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

MTH stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 197,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

