Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NETGEAR reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

