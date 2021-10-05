Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.