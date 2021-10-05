Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $122.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.14 million to $123.70 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

