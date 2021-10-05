Zacks: Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,895. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

