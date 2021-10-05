Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

