ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Down 5.1%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.61. 184,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 218,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZEN Graphene Solutions news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$136,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,657.50.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.