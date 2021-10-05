ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$5.39. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 392,334 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of C$432.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,657.50.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

