Zenfuse (ZEFU) One Day Volume Hits $433,645.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $433,645.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.