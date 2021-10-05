ZENZO Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $773,258.41 and approximately $664.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.00481730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00043161 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.