Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $672,312.63 and $7,062.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $694.00 or 0.01392687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

