Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.54. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 4,140 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

