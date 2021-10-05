ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 6,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,667,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

