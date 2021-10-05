Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Zimmer Biomet worth $194,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

ZBH opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

