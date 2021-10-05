Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTAQU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.