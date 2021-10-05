Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

