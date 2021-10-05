Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,036 shares of company stock worth $73,342,534. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average is $333.23. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.41 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.