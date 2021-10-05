Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 2,202 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $16,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $17,767.40.

ZNGA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,770,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,436. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

