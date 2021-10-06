-$0.04 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 11.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

