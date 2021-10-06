-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 780,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $592.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 615,713 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 398,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

