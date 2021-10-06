-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.