-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

PBLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,325. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $26.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

