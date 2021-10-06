$0.32 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

