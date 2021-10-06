$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

