$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

