$0.53 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dana reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dana by 15.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,957. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

