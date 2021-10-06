0Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $117,749.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

