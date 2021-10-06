$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

