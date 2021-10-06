1,000,000 Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.51% of TPG Pace Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $9,960,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

