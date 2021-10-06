111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 111 by 1,051.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 706,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the first quarter worth about $9,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 111 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YI opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. 111 has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

