118,810 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,881. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

