12,030 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.67. 56,478,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.