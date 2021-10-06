$122.37 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $122.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Alteryx reported sales of $129.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $613.83 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,978,075. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. 15,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.