$129.00 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $129.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

