$129.00 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $129.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.